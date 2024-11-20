Global Markets Stabilize Amid Cooling Russia-West Tensions and Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings

Global shares experienced an uptick on Wednesday as tensions between Russia and the West appeared to ease, instilling confidence among investors. This comes ahead of anticipated earnings from tech giant Nvidia, which has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancements. Meanwhile, bitcoin surged to a new all-time high, and the dollar showed gains.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets, such as gold and government bonds, following reports of escalations between Ukraine and Russia. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments downplaying nuclear threats brought back market composure, allowing attention to shift to Nvidia's post-bell results.

The tech company's shares rose slightly in pre-market trading as traders braced for potential volatility. Market strategies, driven by U.S. election outcomes and expectations from the crypto sector, are influencing the dollar and treasury yields, with Trump's Treasury secretary nomination in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)