Left Menu

Global Markets Stabilize Amid Cooling Russia-West Tensions and Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings

Global markets rose due to easing tensions between Russia and the West. Investors focused on Nvidia's earnings and cryptocurrency trends, with bitcoin hitting a new record. The dollar strengthened, backed by investor optimism on U.S. trade policies. Oil prices climbed and safe-haven assets remained slightly pressured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:20 IST
Global Markets Stabilize Amid Cooling Russia-West Tensions and Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Global shares experienced an uptick on Wednesday as tensions between Russia and the West appeared to ease, instilling confidence among investors. This comes ahead of anticipated earnings from tech giant Nvidia, which has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancements. Meanwhile, bitcoin surged to a new all-time high, and the dollar showed gains.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets, such as gold and government bonds, following reports of escalations between Ukraine and Russia. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments downplaying nuclear threats brought back market composure, allowing attention to shift to Nvidia's post-bell results.

The tech company's shares rose slightly in pre-market trading as traders braced for potential volatility. Market strategies, driven by U.S. election outcomes and expectations from the crypto sector, are influencing the dollar and treasury yields, with Trump's Treasury secretary nomination in focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024