Global Markets Stabilize Amid Cooling Russia-West Tensions and Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings
Global markets rose due to easing tensions between Russia and the West. Investors focused on Nvidia's earnings and cryptocurrency trends, with bitcoin hitting a new record. The dollar strengthened, backed by investor optimism on U.S. trade policies. Oil prices climbed and safe-haven assets remained slightly pressured.
Global shares experienced an uptick on Wednesday as tensions between Russia and the West appeared to ease, instilling confidence among investors. This comes ahead of anticipated earnings from tech giant Nvidia, which has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence advancements. Meanwhile, bitcoin surged to a new all-time high, and the dollar showed gains.
Investors turned to safe-haven assets, such as gold and government bonds, following reports of escalations between Ukraine and Russia. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments downplaying nuclear threats brought back market composure, allowing attention to shift to Nvidia's post-bell results.
The tech company's shares rose slightly in pre-market trading as traders braced for potential volatility. Market strategies, driven by U.S. election outcomes and expectations from the crypto sector, are influencing the dollar and treasury yields, with Trump's Treasury secretary nomination in focus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rupee falls 2 paise to an all-time low of 84.13 against US dollar in early trade.
HDFC SKY Eliminates ETF Brokerage Fees to Empower Retail Investors
Election Drama: Investors Brace for Market Impact
Government's Successful Stake Sale: HZL Shares Oversubscribed by Institutional Investors
Investors Brace as Trump Surges in U.S. Elections