Muted Wall Street Futures as Investors Eye Key Economic Data
Wall Street futures were steady as investors anticipated crucial economic data that could impact interest rate expectations. U.S. GDP data and consumer confidence reports are due, potentially affirming a K-shaped economy. Traders project interest rate cuts next year, with key indexes poised for consecutive annual gains.
Wall Street futures showed little movement on Tuesday as investors awaited the year's final key economic data, which might adjust expectations for interest rate cuts in the coming year. A surge in technology stocks alongside a subdued November inflation report has bolstered U.S. stocks over recent sessions, drawing the S&P 500 close to its record closing level from December.
The delayed U.S. GDP data, set for release following a government shutdown, is expected to indicate a 3.3% annualized growth rate for the economy in the third quarter. Analysts suggest that the data, largely representative of a K-shaped economy, reveals success among higher-income groups while others struggle to stay afloat.
Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipates potential interest rate cuts in the next year. Recent stock gains hint at a possible "Santa Claus rally," while communication services and information technology lead sector performance in the S&P 500. Trading volumes have diminished with the holiday season nearing. Additionally, military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls rose following new battleship plans announced by President Trump.
