Delhi LG Approves Major Promotions Amidst Vigilance and Immigration Concerns

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena approves promotion for 295 Chief Medical Officers, with exceptions due to harassment allegations. His office asserts ongoing commitment to government employee welfare. Concurrently, Saxena addresses security concerns over illegal immigrants allegedly falsifying identity documents in Delhi, urging vigilance from police and district officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:27 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File photo/@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant administrative move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has greenlit the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in state hospitals. However, the promotion of a Medical Superintendent remains on hold amid sexual harassment allegations, reflecting the LG's commitment to employee welfare and stringent workplace policies.

The LG's office highlighted Saxena's steadfast efforts in resolving longstanding promotion issues and enhancing service conditions. Since taking office, he has prioritized timely promotions under the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules-2009, aiming to rejuvenate employee morale and efficiency that wanes under prolonged stagnation.

Amidst these internal reforms, LG Saxena has also addressed external security concerns, instructing police vigilance against illegal immigrants allegedly securing documents deceitfully. A recent directive urged a thorough verification process to safeguard democratic rights and national security against such malpractice.

