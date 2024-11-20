Delhi LG Approves Major Promotions Amidst Vigilance and Immigration Concerns
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena approves promotion for 295 Chief Medical Officers, with exceptions due to harassment allegations. His office asserts ongoing commitment to government employee welfare. Concurrently, Saxena addresses security concerns over illegal immigrants allegedly falsifying identity documents in Delhi, urging vigilance from police and district officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant administrative move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has greenlit the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in state hospitals. However, the promotion of a Medical Superintendent remains on hold amid sexual harassment allegations, reflecting the LG's commitment to employee welfare and stringent workplace policies.
The LG's office highlighted Saxena's steadfast efforts in resolving longstanding promotion issues and enhancing service conditions. Since taking office, he has prioritized timely promotions under the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules-2009, aiming to rejuvenate employee morale and efficiency that wanes under prolonged stagnation.
Amidst these internal reforms, LG Saxena has also addressed external security concerns, instructing police vigilance against illegal immigrants allegedly securing documents deceitfully. A recent directive urged a thorough verification process to safeguard democratic rights and national security against such malpractice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP talks about infiltration, why can't its govt at Centre act against illegal immigrants: Congress chief Kharge in Jharkhand's Mandu.
Supreme Court's Stand: Sexual Harassment Cases Beyond Private Compromise
Government School Teacher in Shimla Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations
Delhi Cracks Down on Illegal Immigrants: A Month-Long Vigil
Delhi Court to Resume Sexual Harassment Case Against Former WFI Chief