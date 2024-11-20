Delhi LG Approves Major Promotions Amidst Vigilance and Immigration Concerns

In a significant administrative move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has greenlit the promotion of 295 Chief Medical Officers in state hospitals. However, the promotion of a Medical Superintendent remains on hold amid sexual harassment allegations, reflecting the LG's commitment to employee welfare and stringent workplace policies.

The LG's office highlighted Saxena's steadfast efforts in resolving longstanding promotion issues and enhancing service conditions. Since taking office, he has prioritized timely promotions under the Delhi Health Service (Allopathy) Rules-2009, aiming to rejuvenate employee morale and efficiency that wanes under prolonged stagnation.

Amidst these internal reforms, LG Saxena has also addressed external security concerns, instructing police vigilance against illegal immigrants allegedly securing documents deceitfully. A recent directive urged a thorough verification process to safeguard democratic rights and national security against such malpractice.

