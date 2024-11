AM Green Kakinada Cluster Joins WEF Initiative for Green Industrial Revolution

AM Green Kakinada Cluster has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Transitioning Industrial Clusters Initiative to enhance collaboration for economic growth, job creation, and CO2 emission reduction.

This move signals a united global effort toward industrial decarbonization, advocating for a comprehensive green industrial ecosystem in India.

The initiative involves setting up a 1 million tonnes green ammonia plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, catalyzing a significant shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)