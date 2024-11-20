Adani Energy Solutions Inks Deal for Pune-III Transmission Expansion

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) has announced a significant development by signing an agreement with PFC Consulting Ltd for the acquisition of Pune-III Transmission Ltd. This move is a part of AESL's strategy to expand its transmission infrastructure and support renewable energy initiatives.

The Pune-III Transmission Limited projects are set to include the establishment of new substations and an extensive transmission line of 816 ckm, according to a regulatory filing. These projects will aim to evacuate 7 GW of renewable energy from Khavda RE Park in Gujarat, under the Phase IV Part D package.

AESL's acquisition is aligned with its growth strategy, aiming to enhance value for its shareholders through both organic and inorganic opportunities. The equity shares of Pune-III Transmission Ltd will be acquired at a face value of Rs 10 each, marking a strategic addition to AESL's portfolio.

