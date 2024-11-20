IRCTC's Maha Kumbh Gram to Revolutionize Pilgrimage Experience for Mahakumbh 2025

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is taking a transformative step with the development of the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' and Tent City at Prayagraj, set to be unveiled for the Mahakumbh 2025. This ambitious project, as outlined in a recent press release, intends to blend luxury lodging with deep cultural experiences to enrich the spiritual journeys of pilgrims at one of India's premier religious spectacles.

At the heart of this development, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC, highlights the Maha Kumbh Gram and Tent City as significant additions to the realm of pilgrimage tourism. He emphasizes the project's focus on combining luxury accommodations with cultural diversity, aiming to provide an accessible and profound experience for all attendees. The Tent City will be available through direct reservations and as an option within IRCTC's varied rail tour packages and Bharat Gaurav trains.

Rahul Himalian, Director of Tourism & Marketing at IRCTC, elaborates on the offering, noting that the Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City will feature deluxe and premium camp options with modern conveniences to ensure guest comfort. Key amenities will include security, catering, medical facilities, and eco-friendly transport solutions. With the tariff starting at Rs 6,000 per person per night on double occupancy, guests can look forward to an enriching experience complete with cultural performances, spiritual discussions, and wellness facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)