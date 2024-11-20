Left Menu

Empowering Women's Dream: Himachal's Housing Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a financial assistance scheme for eligible women registered with the state Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board to construct houses. The initiative aims to support widows, disabled women, and single women with up to Rs 4 lakh in aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh is taking a significant step towards women's empowerment with a new financial assistance scheme for house construction. Announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, this initiative provides up to Rs 4 lakh for eligible women registered with the state Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

This effort specifically targets widows, disabled women, and 'ekal naris' (single women), facilitating their dream of home ownership. The funds include Rs 3 lakh for building the house and an additional Rs 1 lakh for essential facilities such as a kitchen, toilet, and bathroom.

To qualify, women must have completed 90 workdays in the past year and have an annual income under Rs 2.50 lakh. Applications are processed through the labor officer, and upon approval, the amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary's bank account, enhancing financial inclusion and support for vulnerable groups.

