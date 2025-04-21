Left Menu

Chief Justice Khanna Heads to Hangzhou for SCO Summit

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has traveled to Hangzhou to participate in the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Chief Justices. Hosted by China, this gathering aims to further the development of the organization, which includes 10 member states. It precedes an upcoming summit expected to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:09 IST
  • China

Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, touched down in Hangzhou on Monday, marking his attendance at the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Chief Justices.

On arrival, Justice Khanna was greeted by Deng Xiuming, the Executive Vice Chief Justice of China's Supreme People's Court, and Pratik Mathur, Consulate General of India in Shanghai, the Consulate reported in a post on X.

With China currently presiding over the 10-member organization, a series of meetings are underway to foster SCO's development. The summit, held this autumn in Tianjin, is anticipated to have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The SCO member states include China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

