Chief Justice Khanna Heads to Hangzhou for SCO Summit

Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, touched down in Hangzhou on Monday, marking his attendance at the 20th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Chief Justices.

On arrival, Justice Khanna was greeted by Deng Xiuming, the Executive Vice Chief Justice of China's Supreme People's Court, and Pratik Mathur, Consulate General of India in Shanghai, the Consulate reported in a post on X.

With China currently presiding over the 10-member organization, a series of meetings are underway to foster SCO's development. The summit, held this autumn in Tianjin, is anticipated to have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The SCO member states include China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies.)