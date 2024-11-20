Left Menu

Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shibir Set to Drive Administrative Transformation

Under Chief Minister Patel, Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shibir begins on November 21 in Somnath. This three-day event will focus on administrative transformation through discussions on employment, rural income, government schemes, and tourism development. Keynote speeches highlight AI and data analysis. Awards will recognize outstanding district officials.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:26 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ( File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 11th Chintan Shibir, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is scheduled for November 21 at the sacred site of Somnath. This pivotal three-day gathering aims to invigorate Gujarat's administrative practices and improve work culture, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 during his tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

Participants in this event include Chief Minister Patel, state ministers, senior secretaries, department heads, district collectors, and district development officers. The Shibir will feature group discussions on crucial subjects like state employment opportunities, rural income growth, government scheme saturation, and the role of districts in advancing tourism development.

Each day will open with group yoga sessions, followed by expert speeches on pressing topics such as leveraging deep technology, artificial intelligence, and data analysis to enhance public services. The event concludes with awards for the Best District Collector and Best District Development Officer, as announced by Chief Minister Patel.

