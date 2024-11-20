Slovakia's Nuclear Future: New Power Unit by 2040

Slovakia is set to increase its nuclear power capacity by launching a tender for a new nuclear power unit in 2025, aiming to select a supplier by 2027, as announced by the Economy Ministry on Wednesday.

The initiative is part of Slovakia's strategy to enhance its energy output in response to rising electricity consumption, with a particular emphasis on carbon-free nuclear energy. This has gained extensive interest across Europe, with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary showing similar commitments.

The proposed unit, with a capacity ranging between 1,200 and 1,700 megawatts, will be state-owned and located at the Jaslovske Bohunice plant. The estimated cost of the project stands at around 10 billion euros. Construction is anticipated to commence in 2032, leading to full operation by 2040, as highlighted by Economy Minister Denisa Sakova.

(With inputs from agencies.)