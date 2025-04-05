Union Minister Urges Dallewal to End Hunger Strike for Farmers' Dialogue
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu urges farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his hunger strike and engage in dialogue with the government regarding farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. The BJP has shown concern for Dallewal's health and wishes to continue discussions with the farmers.
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has made a heartfelt appeal to Punjab's farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, urging him to end his indefinite hunger strike and engage in talks with the central government regarding the farmers' demands.
Bittu emphasized the importance of Dallewal's health, underscoring that his leadership is crucial for the ongoing struggle of farmers and farm laborers in Punjab. Bittu also noted that senior BJP leaders have expressed their concern for Dallewal's well-being during a recent Parliament session.
Dallewal, speaking on behalf of farmer unions, continues his fast until a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) is secured. Despite being hospitalized, Dallewal remains firm on his demands while the next round of discussions is scheduled in Chandigarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
