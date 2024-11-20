Left Menu

Punjab Bye-Elections Witness 63% Voter Turnout Amidst Smooth Execution

Punjab's bye-elections for four assembly seats recorded a 63% voter turnout by 6 pm on Wednesday. The highest participation was seen in Gidderbaha at 81%. Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C thanked voters and officials for their smooth conduct of elections, with final turnout figures due soon.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:38 IST
Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A significant voter turnout of 63 percent was recorded by 6:00 PM in the Punjab bye-elections for four assembly seats on Wednesday, as stated by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab. The figures are expected to be updated by Thursday morning as polling parties return and final data is compiled.

According to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, the 84-Gidderbaha constituency reported the highest turnout at 81 percent by 6:00 PM. Other constituencies saw turnout numbers as follows: 63 percent in 10-Dera Baba Nanak, 54 percent in 103-Barnala, and 53 percent in 44-Chabbewal. Sibin C expressed gratitude to the electorate for their participation and acknowledged the electoral staff for their seamless management and oversight.

The Chief Electoral Officer also commended the dedication of the Punjab Police, Central Armed Police Forces, polling officials, and volunteers in providing a secure and well-executed electoral process. He extended his appreciation to political parties and candidates for their cooperation, as well as to media personnel for their constructive involvement and support during the election coverage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

