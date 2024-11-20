Punjab Bye-Elections Witness 63% Voter Turnout Amidst Smooth Execution

A significant voter turnout of 63 percent was recorded by 6:00 PM in the Punjab bye-elections for four assembly seats on Wednesday, as stated by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab. The figures are expected to be updated by Thursday morning as polling parties return and final data is compiled.

According to Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, Sibin C, the 84-Gidderbaha constituency reported the highest turnout at 81 percent by 6:00 PM. Other constituencies saw turnout numbers as follows: 63 percent in 10-Dera Baba Nanak, 54 percent in 103-Barnala, and 53 percent in 44-Chabbewal. Sibin C expressed gratitude to the electorate for their participation and acknowledged the electoral staff for their seamless management and oversight.

The Chief Electoral Officer also commended the dedication of the Punjab Police, Central Armed Police Forces, polling officials, and volunteers in providing a secure and well-executed electoral process. He extended his appreciation to political parties and candidates for their cooperation, as well as to media personnel for their constructive involvement and support during the election coverage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)