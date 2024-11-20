CBSE Announces 2025 Exam Schedule: A First in Early Release

In a significant move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled its schedule for the Class X and XII board examinations for the 2025 academic year. The exams are set to commence on February 15, as per the announcement made on Wednesday. The detailed date sheet is now available on the official CBSE website, with all exams beginning at 10:30 am.

As per CBSE, the date sheet ensures a sufficient gap between two subjects that are frequently chosen together, offering ample preparation time for students. The CBSE Secondary School Examination will kick off on February 15 and continue until March 18. The Science exam is scheduled for February 20, while Social Science will be conducted on February 25.

The CBSE Senior School Certificate Exam will follow a similar timeframe starting on February 15 and ending on April 4. Key subject exams include Physics on February 21, Chemistry on February 27, and Business Studies on February 22. Mass Media Studies is slated for March 7.

CBSE emphasized the meticulous preparation of the schedule, which avoids clashes among over 40,000 subject combinations, preventing any student from facing two exams on the same day. This year, the date sheet was issued 86 days before the examinations start, compared to last year's 63 days, attributed to timely submission of necessary documents by schools.

The early release timeline is designed to alleviate students' stress, allowing them ample time to prepare. Additionally, families and educators can coordinate activities, including vacations and academic responsibilities, without disrupting non-board class studies. Schools also gain the advantage of better logistical planning for the examination period.

(With inputs from agencies.)