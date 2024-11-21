Left Menu

Guyana Gears Up for Oil Boom with New FPSO Facility

Guyana's fourth FPSO, called One Guyana, is set to leave for South America early next year. This facility, part of the Yellowtail project led by Exxon Mobil, aims to enhance production by 250,000 barrels per day. Upon its completion, Guyana could become Latin America's fourth largest oil producer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 21-11-2024 00:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 00:33 IST
Guyana Gears Up for Oil Boom with New FPSO Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Guyana's oil industry is poised for a significant boost as the country prepares to welcome its fourth floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility in the coming year. Named One Guyana, this facility is expected to leave for the South American nation in the first quarter of 2024, according to Hess Corporation's CEO, John Hess.

The Yellowtail project, spearheaded by Exxon Mobil, Hess, and CNOOC, aims to add 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the consortium's output by 2026. Hess expressed his excitement about the FPSO's imminent deployment at the Wolfe Research oil and gas conference, highlighting its pivotal role in bolstering production.

Approved by Guyana's environmental regulator in 2022, the Yellowtail project could elevate the country's production to over 900,000 bpd. This marks a potential milestone, turning Guyana into one of Latin America's top oil producers alongside Brazil, Mexico, and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024