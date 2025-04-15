Left Menu

Peru's Former President Sentenced: Another Chapter in Latin America's Corruption Scandal

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receiving illicit campaign funds from Brazilian firm Odebrecht. Humala becomes the latest leader entangled in the continent-wide 'Lava Jato' scandal. The conviction continues a troubling trend of corruption among Peru's highest political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 22:56 IST
Peru's Former President Sentenced: Another Chapter in Latin America's Corruption Scandal

In a striking development, a Peruvian court has sentenced ex-president Ollanta Humala to 15 years imprisonment, marking the latest high-profile conviction in the 'Lava Jato' corruption saga. Humala, alongside his wife Nadine Heredia, was found guilty of accepting illicit campaign contributions from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, now Novonor.

This conviction adds Humala to a growing list of former Peruvian presidents entangled in corruption scandals. Humala, a former military officer who served as president from 2011 to 2016, will begin his sentence at a police facility specifically designated for the country's jailed leaders. His case reflects a broader pattern in Peru's political landscape, where corruption charges have repeatedly surfaced against top figures.

The scandal unfolds against the backdrop of Odebrecht's vast admission of bribery across Latin America. Humala's conviction once again underscores the pervasive influence of the Odebrecht case in the region. The court proceedings are set to continue, though an appeal from Humala is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025