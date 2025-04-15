Peru's Former President Sentenced: Another Chapter in Latin America's Corruption Scandal

In a striking development, a Peruvian court has sentenced ex-president Ollanta Humala to 15 years imprisonment, marking the latest high-profile conviction in the 'Lava Jato' corruption saga. Humala, alongside his wife Nadine Heredia, was found guilty of accepting illicit campaign contributions from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, now Novonor.

This conviction adds Humala to a growing list of former Peruvian presidents entangled in corruption scandals. Humala, a former military officer who served as president from 2011 to 2016, will begin his sentence at a police facility specifically designated for the country's jailed leaders. His case reflects a broader pattern in Peru's political landscape, where corruption charges have repeatedly surfaced against top figures.

The scandal unfolds against the backdrop of Odebrecht's vast admission of bribery across Latin America. Humala's conviction once again underscores the pervasive influence of the Odebrecht case in the region. The court proceedings are set to continue, though an appeal from Humala is anticipated.

