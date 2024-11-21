Taiwan's $3 Billion Bet on AI Sovereignty

Taiwan is planning a substantial financial commitment to assert its autonomy in the realm of artificial intelligence, with a $3 billion investment strategy.

The announcement was made by Taiwan's Science and Technology Minister, who disclosed that the country intends to allocate approximately $1 billion each year for the coming years.

The move underscores Taiwan's proactive stance in the global tech arena, aiming to secure its position and capabilities in AI development and research.

