Tragedy and Turmoil: Fatal Accident and Devastating Fire Strike Jammu and Kashmir

In a tragic accident on Wednesday evening, one person lost their life while eight others sustained injuries when a car crashed in the Assar block area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The injured were swiftly admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Doda.

GMC Doda's Medical Superintendent, Tanveer, confirmed to ANI that nine individuals were in the vehicle, with Devendra sadly losing his life. Among those hospitalized, Kamaljeet and Sanjeev Kumar are in serious condition due to head injuries, while six others suffered minor injuries. BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar, visited the hospital to offer support to the victims.

Meanwhile, another calamity struck in Rainawari, as a massive fire on Tuesday destroyed numerous homes, leaving families displaced. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the situation. MLA Tanvir Sadiq has been on the scene to ensure aid and assess the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)