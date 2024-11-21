Left Menu

Tragedy and Turmoil: Fatal Accident and Devastating Fire Strike Jammu and Kashmir

A fatal road accident in Doda, Jammu, resulted in one death and eight injuries, while a major fire in Rainawari displaced several families. Authorities have taken steps to aid victims and assess damage, with local leaders visiting the affected sites to provide support and ensure safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 09:59 IST
Tragedy and Turmoil: Fatal Accident and Devastating Fire Strike Jammu and Kashmir
Visual from Doda GMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Wednesday evening, one person lost their life while eight others sustained injuries when a car crashed in the Assar block area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The injured were swiftly admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Doda.

GMC Doda's Medical Superintendent, Tanveer, confirmed to ANI that nine individuals were in the vehicle, with Devendra sadly losing his life. Among those hospitalized, Kamaljeet and Sanjeev Kumar are in serious condition due to head injuries, while six others suffered minor injuries. BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar, visited the hospital to offer support to the victims.

Meanwhile, another calamity struck in Rainawari, as a massive fire on Tuesday destroyed numerous homes, leaving families displaced. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the situation. MLA Tanvir Sadiq has been on the scene to ensure aid and assess the extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024