Indian Army's Vision: Transforming Towards a Digitized, Integrated Future

During the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference on November 18, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi underscored the critical importance of digitized, networked, and automated systems for the military. Touching upon recent projects to boost preparedness, he provided insights into the border security dynamics.

Addressing the theme of 'Pursuits towards shaping a Future-Ready Army,' General Dwivedi outlined his transformative vision that hinges on force restructuring, modernization, and technological advancements. He stressed the significance of jointness across all military branches, aimed at effective human resource management.

Highlighting the increased frequency of joint exercises among the services, General Dwivedi linked these efforts to a unified approach toward a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Notably, during the 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' exercise in Gujarat, the Army showcased robust disaster response capabilities, with participation from 15 international teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)