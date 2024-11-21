The Unsettled Waters of Cambodia's Funan Techo Canal

In August, Cambodian leader Hun Manet inaugurated the groundbreaking of the Funan Techo Canal, anticipating a transformative economic impact. The event featured blessings from monks and enthusiastic celebrations, pinpointing China's 49% proposed financial stake in the $1.7 billion project set to connect the Mekong River with the Gulf of Thailand.

Despite these declarations, doubts surrounding China's financial backing have arisen. Sources involved or briefed on the project reveal Beijing's hesitance, with no definitive investment commitments. China's foreign ministry retained ambiguity on funding, reiterating its 'ironclad friendship' with Cambodia as concerns about the canal's financial and environmental ramifications grow.

Beijing's reduction in overseas investments reflects its domestic economic challenges, affecting countries like Cambodia, which owes significant debt to China. Past investment failures and socio-economic issues such as dwindling tourism from China contribute to the cautious view of infrastructure projects like the Funan Techo Canal.

