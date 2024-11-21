Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Elephants Saved from Brick Factory Pit

In Jorhat, six elephants were dramatically rescued from a brick factory pit after eight hours, thanks to the swift actions of the forest department aided by a JCB machine. The herd was part of a larger group that strayed into human areas, prompting ongoing efforts to prevent similar incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:41 IST
Visuals of the elephants stuck in the brick pit (Photo'/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an extraordinary rescue mission on Thursday, six elephants entrapped in a brick factory pit for nearly eight hours near the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat were saved. The incident came to light when locals noticed the elephants' struggle to escape from the deep pit.

The forest department was immediately alerted and dispatched a rescue team equipped with a JCB machine to extricate the elephants, ensuring they remained unharmed. Officials confirmed that none of the elephants sustained injuries during the ordeal.

The herd is believed to be part of a larger group that unintentionally ventured into human settlements in search of food and water. 'We were informed around 4:30 a.m. about the situation involving these elephants, including a calf,' shared Anshuman Bhuyan, a Mariai range Forest ranger. 'Thanks to the coordinated efforts of my staff and the machinery, the herd was successfully rescued without any injuries.'

With wildlife interactions becoming more frequent due to habitat encroachment, a senior forest official highlighted the department's commitment to safeguarding wildlife and urged local residents to remain vigilant. Measures are underway to prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

The Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its rich biodiversity, hosts various species, including the endangered hoolock gibbon. Recently, in an ambitious project, a tusker from a larger herd was radio-collared in Assam's Baksa district as part of conservation efforts led by regional authorities and supported by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

