Forest Department Scandal: Cash Seized in Chhattisgarh's Tendu Leaf Case
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau seized Rs 26.63 lakh from a forest department employee's premises in Sukma in connection with an alleged tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement case. Raids, conducted with the Economic Offences Wing, revealed substantial cash and documents, implicating several officials, including former DFO Ashok Kumar Patel.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau's recent operation has uncovered significant financial misconduct within the state's forest department. Authorities seized Rs 26.63 lakh during raids conducted in Sukma, targeting those involved in a tendu leaf remuneration embezzlement case.
The raids, carried out in collaboration with the Economic Offences Wing, spanned 12 premises, including the residence of former Divisional Forest Officer Ashok Kumar Patel. Patel is accused of embezzling a significant portion of funds intended for tendu leaf collectors.
Investigators recovered crucial documents, bank accounts, and other assets during the search. Further legal proceedings are underway as the investigation deepens into this high-profile corruption scandal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI Raids Uncover Layers of Mahadev App Scam
CBI Raids Bhupesh Baghel's Residence Over Rs 6,000 Crore Mahadev App Scam
CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Home Amidst Ongoing Investigations
Political Tensions Mount as CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh CM's Residence
CBI Raids Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Amidst Ongoing Controversy