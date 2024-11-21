Accused Suhail Surrenders in Dramatic Burqa Disguise at Patiala House Court
Suhail, accused in a Rani Bagh firing incident, surrendered at Delhi's Patiala House Court in a burqa. Evading arrest since October, he was remanded into custody for interrogation. Linked with two accomplices, Suhail and his associates allegedly targeted a businessman's residence, connecting them to a notorious gang.
In a dramatic turn of events, Suhail, accused in the high-profile Rani Bagh shooting case, surrendered before the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday, clad in a burqa. Sources confirm that Suhail, who was on the run since October, submitted a surrender application the day before.
Arriving at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's chamber by noon, Suhail was promptly taken into custody by Delhi's Special Cell for seven days of intensive interrogation. This move marked a significant development in the ongoing investigation of the shooting that rattled a Delhi neighborhood late last month.
The firing incident on October 26 involved Suhail and two associates allegedly targeting a businessman's residence in Saraswati Vihar, leaving behind a note implicating the Kaushal Chaudhary-Pawan Shokeen-Bambhia Gang. Subsequent arrests of accomplices Bilal Ansari and Shuheb, following a police encounter, further exposed the criminal network's reach.
During raids following the arrest, police confiscated a stolen motorcycle along with weapons and ammunition, reaffirming the gang's involvement in the terrifying attack. As the investigation deepens, police continue to link purported gang activities to a series of violent crimes across the region.
