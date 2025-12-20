Left Menu

Fake Recruitment Racket Exposed: Delhi Police Nabs Scammers in ASI Hoax

Delhi Police dismantled a fraudulent recruitment scheme targeting job seekers by spoofing the Archaeological Survey of India's website. Two individuals were arrested after allegedly advertising fake government vacancies and were planning to solicit bribes from candidates. The operation was intercepted before the interview phase.

Updated: 20-12-2025 13:29 IST
The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a fraudulent recruitment operation designed to exploit job seekers, officials reported on Saturday. Two individuals have been apprehended for creating a fake Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recruitment portal, drawing in hundreds of unsuspecting applicants through social media and messaging platforms.

The suspects, identified as Kuldeep and Piyush, established the convincing counterfeit website that advertised phony government positions. The site cunningly mimicked the official ASI platform, complete with authentic logos and layout to deceive users. Their aim was to gather significant bribes under the guise of guaranteed job selection, insiders revealed.

The scheme was intercepted by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit, which conducted raids based on technical surveillance. Essential digital evidence was seized, and further investigation is ongoing to uncover potential accomplices and similar operations elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

