Indian Navy Showcases Strength at Bali Yatra 2024

The Indian Navy actively participates in Bali Yatra 2024 to enhance maritime awareness. The event highlights the Navy's operational prowess and innovations. Concurrently, the MCGS Valiant refits in Visakhapatnam under SAGAR, while the Sea Vigil 2024 exercise focuses on coastal defense and regional maritime cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST
Indian Navy highlights maritime awareness initiatives at Bali Yatra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is playing a pivotal role in Bali Yatra 2024 to boost public understanding of maritime matters. The Eastern Naval Command reports that the event prominently features the Navy's diverse operational capabilities and groundbreaking innovations.

Prominent Naval figures, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena and Rear Admiral Ravneesh Seth of the Eastern Naval Command, visited Navy stalls. Their engagement with NCC cadets highlighted the Navy's contributions towards national security and maritime advancements. Additionally, the Mauritian Coast Guard Ship, MCGS Valiant, docked at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard for a significant three-and-a-half-month refit, as part of India's SAGAR initiative aiming to bolster regional maritime ties.

The MCGS Valiant's refit underscores India's SAGAR vision, emphasizing regional maritime collaboration and support for friendly foreign nations. A welcoming ceremony was held on November 18, signifying India's dedication to enhancing regional maritime connectivity and cooperation.

Coinciding with this, the fourth Pan-India Coastal Defence Exercise, Sea Vigil 2024, commenced on November 20. This expansive two-day exercise involves coastal states, union territories, multiple ministries, and organizations. Its goal is to secure essential coastal infrastructure while also elevating maritime security awareness among local seaside communities.

This comprehensive exercise emphasizes vigilance and readiness as keys to safeguarding India's extensive coastline, spotlighting the nation's commitment to maritime security. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

