Transforming India's Fishery Sector: Organizing for Success

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the importance of organizing fish farmers to leverage government schemes and tackle marine pollution and illegal fishing. Singh credits the Modi government's initiatives for boosting fish production, and emphasizes the need to register fish farmers for benefits and address sectoral challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has called for fish farmers to be integrated into the organized sector, allowing them to fully benefit from various government initiatives. He addressed this issue on 'World Fisheries Day', underscoring the necessity of countering marine pollution and illegal fishing.

Speaking as the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Singh noted India's position as the world's second-largest fish producer, and expressed optimism about the nation soon clinching the top spot globally. Fish production has surged 82% to 175.45 lakh tonnes in the past decade, which Singh attributed to the government's proactive measures.

Highlighting schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and the Fisheries and Infrastructure Development Fund, Singh pointed out the direct involvement of three crore people in the fishery sector. He emphasized the importance of reducing marine plastic pollution and eradicating illegal fishing activities, with governmental plans underway to strengthen this crucial industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

