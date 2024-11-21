Left Menu

Engineer Rashid's Parliamentary Status Prompts Case Transfer in J-K Terror Funding Probe

The NIA Special Court has recommended transferring the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case to a court designated for MPs/MLAs, following Engineer Rashid's election as an MP. Rashid, alongside other individuals, faces charges related to the alleged orchestration of terror activities in collaboration with Pakistan's ISI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:23 IST
Engineer Rashid's Parliamentary Status Prompts Case Transfer in J-K Terror Funding Probe
Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has advised transferring the high-profile Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case to a specialized court for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs). The move comes after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was elected as an MP.

The court's suggestion to the District Judge of Patiala House Court includes directing the case to a judge specifically designated for cases involving MPs and MLAs, set to be addressed on November 25. Additionally, all pending applications, including Rashid's regular bail plea, have been sent to the District Judge.

Rashid, an Independent Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, was earlier arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Notably, he filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections while incarcerated and won by a significant margin. This case is part of a broader investigation by the NIA into alleged terror funding networks in Jammu and Kashmir, implicating organizations and several accused in orchestrating attacks with support from Pakistan's ISI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024