Engineer Rashid's Parliamentary Status Prompts Case Transfer in J-K Terror Funding Probe

In a significant development, the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has advised transferring the high-profile Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case to a specialized court for Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs). The move comes after one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was elected as an MP.

The court's suggestion to the District Judge of Patiala House Court includes directing the case to a judge specifically designated for cases involving MPs and MLAs, set to be addressed on November 25. Additionally, all pending applications, including Rashid's regular bail plea, have been sent to the District Judge.

Rashid, an Independent Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, was earlier arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Notably, he filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections while incarcerated and won by a significant margin. This case is part of a broader investigation by the NIA into alleged terror funding networks in Jammu and Kashmir, implicating organizations and several accused in orchestrating attacks with support from Pakistan's ISI.

(With inputs from agencies.)