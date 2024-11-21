Empowering Innovation: SMC 2024 to Ignite Indian Entrepreneurial Spirit

In a strategic move to foster entrepreneurship and innovation, the Delhi Chapter of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Alumni Association is collaborating with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, to host the Startup Master Class (SMC) 2024. Set for November 23 at the Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi, the one-day seminar aims to inspire and empower entrepreneurs across the nation, highlighting pioneering developments in deep-tech sectors. The event, supported by IBM, Indian National Science Academy (INSA), TiE, Indian Angel Network (IAN), and other industry leaders, aspires to catalyze the launch of groundbreaking technological products from India.

The SMC 2024 promises an array of impactful sessions, engaging workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to accelerate entrepreneurial success. Esteemed personalities such as Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO; Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of the Indian Angel Network; and Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, will deliver keynotes during the event. Highlighting the schedule is a Demo Day for select startup founders to showcase their innovations to top investors, along with personalized mentorship avenues offering strategic guidance for business refinement. With an expected turnout of over 500 startup representatives, the master class stands to be a dynamic confluence of ideas and partnerships.

Attendees from varied backgrounds such as startup founders, investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, and academicians will benefit significantly from direct mentorship and potential funding collaborations. Investors, in particular, will gain access to promising deep-tech startups specializing in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cyber-physical systems. The conference aligns with India's strategic national missions - the National Quantum Mission, National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), Waste to Wealth Mission, and National Geospatial Programme, aiming to push the boundaries of research in quantum science, robotics, AI, and sustainability, consequently fortifying India's position as a leader in global technology development.

