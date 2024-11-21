Left Menu

Ladakh's Power and Housing Revamp: Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Vision

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the power and housing sectors in Ladakh, emphasizing solar power potential and homeless assistance. He also addressed waste management, water projects, and energy supply solutions amid Ladakh's challenging terrain, promising support to meet local demands and ongoing projects' completion, including the PM Deendayal Package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:31 IST
Power and Housing
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during a visit to Ladakh, underscored the region's potential for solar power development. With plans underway for a 13 GW solar plant, the initiative aims to meet both local and national energy needs.

Addressing homelessness, Khattar announced a comprehensive survey across the Union Territory under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring no resident remains without a home. Financial support for street vendors via the PM SVANidhi scheme is also being prioritized.

The Minister commended the power and housing departments for their achievements despite geographical challenges and advocated for expedited reports on water and sanitation projects. Plans for power distribution enhancements and ongoing project completions were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

