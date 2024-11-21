Ladakh's Power and Housing Revamp: Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Vision

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, during a visit to Ladakh, underscored the region's potential for solar power development. With plans underway for a 13 GW solar plant, the initiative aims to meet both local and national energy needs.

Addressing homelessness, Khattar announced a comprehensive survey across the Union Territory under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring no resident remains without a home. Financial support for street vendors via the PM SVANidhi scheme is also being prioritized.

The Minister commended the power and housing departments for their achievements despite geographical challenges and advocated for expedited reports on water and sanitation projects. Plans for power distribution enhancements and ongoing project completions were also highlighted.

