Left Menu

RBI and Maldives Monetary Authority Ink Landmark Currency Deal

The Reserve Bank of India and the Maldives Monetary Authority have announced a new agreement to facilitate cross-border transactions using the Indian Rupee and the Maldivian Rufiyaa. This initiative aims to enhance trade relations, reduce transaction costs, and increase financial integration between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST
RBI and Maldives Monetary Authority Ink Landmark Currency Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) have taken a significant step towards economic integration through a newly signed agreement promoting the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and MMA Governor Ahmed Munawar, seeks to bolster the use of the Indian Rupee (INR) and the Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR) across various financial transactions.

This currency framework not only aims to reduce settlement times and transaction costs but also signifies a major milestone in enhancing bilateral trade and strengthening economic ties between India and Maldives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024