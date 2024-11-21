Left Menu

Gujarat CM Allocates Narmada Water for Irrigation and Drinking

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel allocates 30,504 mcft Narmada water to aid farmers in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, enhancing irrigation for Rabi crops. This initiative, across canals and pipelines, benefits 1,195 lakes and 60,000 acres, showing a farmer-friendly policy during a Chintan Shibir event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:25 IST
Gujarat CM Allocates Narmada Water for Irrigation and Drinking
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative aimed at supporting agriculture in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the allocation of 30,504 million cubic feet of Narmada water for supplementary irrigation and drinking facilities. This move is set to aid farmers during the Rabi season's sowing period by utilizing the Narmada Main Canal-based lifting pipelines.

The allocation includes 16,637 mcft for the North Gujarat region and 13,867 mcft for Saurashtra, benefitting a total of 1,195 lakes through the Sujalam Suflam spreading canal and the SAUNI Yojana. Additionally, approximately 60,000 acres of arable land will receive irrigation support through 1,820 check dams, as per an official release. This initiative underlines Patel's farmer-friendly approach, as it aims to provide substantial irrigation assistance.

Earlier, CM Patel visited Somnath to engage in the 11th Chintan Shibir of the state government, where he also performed religious rites at the Somnath Temple. The Chief Minister, alongside Forest and Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, prayed for the well-being of Gujarat's citizens. A documentary for devotees, launched by the CM, is slated for viewing at the Somnath Trust Information Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024