Gujarat CM Allocates Narmada Water for Irrigation and Drinking

In a significant initiative aimed at supporting agriculture in North Gujarat and Saurashtra, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the allocation of 30,504 million cubic feet of Narmada water for supplementary irrigation and drinking facilities. This move is set to aid farmers during the Rabi season's sowing period by utilizing the Narmada Main Canal-based lifting pipelines.

The allocation includes 16,637 mcft for the North Gujarat region and 13,867 mcft for Saurashtra, benefitting a total of 1,195 lakes through the Sujalam Suflam spreading canal and the SAUNI Yojana. Additionally, approximately 60,000 acres of arable land will receive irrigation support through 1,820 check dams, as per an official release. This initiative underlines Patel's farmer-friendly approach, as it aims to provide substantial irrigation assistance.

Earlier, CM Patel visited Somnath to engage in the 11th Chintan Shibir of the state government, where he also performed religious rites at the Somnath Temple. The Chief Minister, alongside Forest and Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, prayed for the well-being of Gujarat's citizens. A documentary for devotees, launched by the CM, is slated for viewing at the Somnath Trust Information Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)