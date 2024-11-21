Left Menu

Ukraine's Power Struggle: DTEK Under Siege

Russia's missile strikes have severely damaged Ukraine's thermal plants owned by DTEK. The attacks impacted the national grid as winter approaches. Despite restoration efforts, three plants were hit, with one offline. Rolling blackouts loom, reviving war-era power struggles, as Ukraine seeks more defensive aid from allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:36 IST
In a fresh wave of aggression, Russia's missile strikes have left three of DTEK's thermal power plants significantly damaged, highlighting critical vulnerabilities in Ukraine's national grid. The power company, a major electricity provider before the 2022 invasion, faces substantial hurdles as the latest onslaught threatens energy stability.

The barrage included over 200 missiles and drones, reigniting fears of an impending energy crisis. As temperatures drop with the season's first snow in Kyiv, rolling blackouts return to the forefront, echoing the harsh realities of the war's first winter. The extent of the damage remains partially undisclosed to prevent aiding further Russian offensives.

Officials, including President Zelenskiy, are cautious about revealing too much, while DTEK's CEO Maxim Timchenko calls for increased air defenses from Western allies. This complex scenario unfolds as Ukraine strives to maintain power amidst continued assaults, dismantling facilities and redistributing parts to combat persisting damage.

