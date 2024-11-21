Left Menu

Slovakia's Energy Sector Faces U.S. Sanctions Fallout

The Slovak Economy Ministry is evaluating the implications of recent U.S. sanctions against Gazprombank to understand their impact on Slovakia. The state gas buyer, SPP, remains committed to its long-term agreement with Gazprom, continuing its purchase of Russian gas despite the sanctions.

The Slovak Economy Ministry announced on Thursday that it is currently assessing the effects of the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Gazprombank. The aim is to gauge how these sanctions might affect Slovakia's economy.

Despite these developments, Slovakia's state-owned gas provider, SPP, is adhering to its standing long-term contract with Gazprom. This deal ensures the continual purchase of Russian gas by Slovakia.

The potential repercussions of these sanctions are being thoroughly examined to determine their impact on the national energy supply and economy.

