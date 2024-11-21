Charaideo Maidam: Assam's Pride Achieves UNESCO World Heritage Status

In a historic achievement for the Northeast, the Charaideo Maidam in Assam has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the recognition, emphasizing its impact on attracting global tourism to Assam and highlighting the architectural brilliance of the Ahom era.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for achieving this status, expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of Assam. He noted that Charaideo Maidam stands as a testament to the rich cultural and historical legacy left by the Ahom dynasty, which ruled for over six centuries.

The recognition, which Sonowal described as long overdue, was the result of years of meticulous planning. The initiative gained momentum with strategic efforts, including a high-level committee's comprehensive dossier, resulting in Charaideo being aptly dubbed 'the Pyramids of Assam.'

