Wall Street Mixed Amid Volatile Trading and Tech Sector Struggles

On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes displayed mixed results in a session marked by high volatility. The Dow made gains, driven by a 4.5% rise in Salesforce shares.

Meanwhile, Alphabet's drop of 6.2% significantly impacted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, dragging down the communication services sector by 2.6%.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, led to a rise in oil prices and a 1.4% increase in the energy sector, further influencing market dynamics.

