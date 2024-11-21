Wall Street Mixed Amid Volatile Trading and Tech Sector Struggles
Wall Street experienced mixed trading as Alphabet's losses affected major indexes. While the Dow climbed due to strong Salesforce performance, Alphabet's drop influenced the tech sector, with Nvidia and Amazon also facing issues. Rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions further impacted market movements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:51 IST
On Thursday, Wall Street's main indexes displayed mixed results in a session marked by high volatility. The Dow made gains, driven by a 4.5% rise in Salesforce shares.
Meanwhile, Alphabet's drop of 6.2% significantly impacted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, dragging down the communication services sector by 2.6%.
Geopolitical tensions, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, led to a rise in oil prices and a 1.4% increase in the energy sector, further influencing market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Surge: Trump's Election Boosts S&P 500 Futures to Record Highs
Wall Street Cheers: S&P 500 Soars Past 6,000 Amid Trump Policies
Trump's Market Surge: The High Stakes of S&P 500's Historic Leap
Market Euphoria: S&P 500 Surpasses 6,000 Amid Political Shifts
Dow and S&P 500 Surge Amid Trump's Market Influence