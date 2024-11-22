Left Menu

IAEA's Urgent Call for Iran's Nuclear Transparency

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors has raised serious concerns over Iran's lack of cooperation regarding undeclared nuclear materials. Despite multiple resolutions, Iran has not provided necessary explanations or access, jeopardizing the agency's ability to verify the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a stern resolution urging Iran to cooperate over its nuclear program, highlighting unresolved issues concerning undeclared materials. Passed during a quarterly meeting, the resolution underscores a lack of transparency from Iran, which poses challenges for the agency's verification processes.

According to the IAEA, Iran has not provided technically credible explanations for the presence of anthropogenic uranium particles at undeclared sites. The agency is now pressing for immediate and full disclosure, emphasizing the need to determine the origins and current locations of these nuclear materials and related equipment.

Despite multiple resolutions and opportunities provided by the IAEA since 2019, Iran's incomplete cooperation has raised profound concerns over its compliance with the NPT Safeguards Agreement. The IAEA demands urgent action to ensure its ability to verify the exclusivity of peaceful nuclear activities in Iran.

