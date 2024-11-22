Financial Times Highlights: Business Talks and Global Sanctions

In a significant move aimed at rebuilding relationships with the business sector, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently held discussions with Larry Fink, BlackRock's CEO, in Downing Street. This meeting follows last month's tax-raising Budget, underscoring the government's intent to engage more closely with industry leaders.

Energy giant BP, along with its partners, has announced the initiation of a $7 billion gas project in Indonesia. This venture will ultimately incorporate carbon capture technology, reflecting a strategic adaptation to the anticipated increase in regional gas demand.

The UK government has enacted sanctions against Isabel dos Santos and other high-profile figures, targeting those involved in money laundering. Concurrently, the UK's Serious Fraud Office has launched a probe into Thales over allegations of bribery, marking a concerted effort to enforce financial integrity.

