Wildlife Officials Foil Smuggling Attempt on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

The Udhampur Wildlife Department intercepted a smuggling operation involving 20 parrots on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The parrots, being transported illegally from Jammu to Srinagar, were rescued, and the suspect detained. In a separate incident, Andhra Pradesh officials arrested three for smuggling rare species, including tortoises and pythons.

20 parrots were being smuggled (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Udhampur Wildlife Department successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle 20 parrots along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near the Samroli area. This operation occurred during a special naka check, where officials apprehended a smuggler transporting the parrots from Jammu to Srinagar.

Babu Ram, the Wildlife Block Officer of Sudhmahadev, stated that the rescued parrots have been relocated to rescue units. He reported, 'Upon receiving intelligence about the smuggling attempt, we acted swiftly to detain the individual involved. Our investigation revealed that the parrots were handed over by a man from Jammu, who lacked appropriate documentation. We are continuing our inquiry and will take necessary legal measures.'

The suspect has been detained for further questioning, with an ongoing investigation. Previously, on November 12, Andhra Pradesh forest officials arrested three individuals in Sirkakulam for illegal trafficking of rare wildlife species. Their haul included aged African Sulcata tortoises, young tortoises, several African ball pythons, and a serval cat. The accused faced legal action, and the animals are now under the care of the Visakhapatnam Zoo. Authorities have emphasized stringent repercussions for wildlife smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

