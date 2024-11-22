Calls for Adani's Arrest Heat Up Indian Political Arena

In a significant escalation of political tensions, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called for the arrest of Gautam Adani, accusing the Adani Group of violating American and Indian laws amid allegations of bribery by the United States. His stance was endorsed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who stated that Gandhi's demands were justified.

The controversy has sparked renewed calls from opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the bribery accusations concerning the Adani group. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the perceived favours the Modi government has extended, underscoring the political and economic implications of the allegations.

Kharge's comments reflect broader concerns about monopolistic practices, which he argues harm various economic stakeholders, including aspiring entrepreneurs and small investors. He further criticized PM Modi's policies, urging for a thorough investigation into the Adani Group's activities to ensure market fairness and protect citizens' interests. Despite these claims, Adani Group has refuted all allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US SEC against its directors.

