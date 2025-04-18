RJD Cheers Supreme Court Stay on Waqf Act Provisions
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to temporarily halt certain provisions of the Waqf Act, urging continued legal efforts. RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the Act for attacking minority rights and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has postponed any changes to 'waqf' property status.
The main opposition party in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), expressed strong approval of the Supreme Court's decision to temporarily suspend key provisions of the Waqf Act until the next hearing. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha emphasized the party's ongoing legal challenge against the law.
Jha lambasted the Waqf Act as an attack on minority rights and a threat to constitutional integrity. He affirmed that the RJD, led by figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, would resist attempts to fracture society along caste, creed, and religious lines.
In a backdrop of petitions, including those by AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act's constitutionality, the Supreme Court granted the government a week to respond. The court ensured that no changes to 'waqf' properties would be made until the next hearing.
