Bihar Elections Heat Up: Congress and RJD Strategize for Action

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, emphasizing joint strategy for Bihar elections. With the polls approaching, there's a focus on seat-sharing and employment. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan coalitions prepare for a major electoral showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:21 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (left), Mallikarjun Kharge (middle) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav discuss Bihar polls (Photo/AICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress officials in Delhi to strategize for the upcoming Bihar elections. The meeting saw participation from key figures including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary K C Venugopal.

The discussions centered around seat-sharing arrangements and electoral strategies, with Yadav landing in Delhi specifically for this high-stakes meeting. Speaking to reporters, he underlined the importance of the talks, stating, "Today is our official meeting. We will discuss the strategies for Bihar elections."

RJD's Manoj Jha emphasized the historical alliance with Congress and the comprehensive review of the political scenario ahead of the elections, slated to be just months away. Meanwhile, issues such as migration and job creation remain at the forefront, with efforts like Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Naukri do' rally highlighting the employment challenges. As the Mahagathbandhan alliance gears up against the NDA, the stage is set for a decisive electoral battle in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

