Bihar Elections: RJD-Congress Strategy Focuses on Winnability, Not Seat-Sharing

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha revealed that discussions with Congress emphasized contesting as a united front, prioritizing the 'winnability factor' over immediate seat-sharing concerns. Jha noted that the primary goal of the meeting was to secure a joint candidature grounded in potential electoral success.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav convened with top Congress officials to iron out the coalition's strategy, reflecting confidence in the Supreme Court's insights regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Meanwhile, Patna gears up for another Mahagathbandhan gathering to solidify game plans at the RJD state office.

Adding to the political landscape, Mukesh Sahni, president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, expressed his aspiration to assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister if the Mahagathbandhan triumphs. The stage is set for a fierce electoral showdown as the Election Commission of India advances preparations, with the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan poised for a high-stakes contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)