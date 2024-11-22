Left Menu

Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Jeweller's Director in Money Laundering Case

The Rouse Avenue court has granted anticipatory bail to Pradeep Goel, director of Shri Raj Mahal Jewellers, in a money laundering case. The court ruled that given the elapsed time since the alleged offense and investigations, no useful purpose would be served by Goel's arrest or custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:58 IST
Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Jeweller's Director in Money Laundering Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court has awarded anticipatory bail to Pradeep Goel, the director of Shri Raj Mahal Jewellers, amidst allegations of money laundering and bank fraud. The court, led by Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, provided this relief considering that any recovery associated with Goel is deemed unnecessary at this stage.

While granting the bail, the court required Goel to furnish a personal and surety bond of Rs two lakh. The decision highlighted the considerable time lapse since the alleged fraud took place, emphasizing that over a decade had passed since the initial offense, and substantial actions like search and seizure had long been executed. The court noted the absence of any urgent need for Goel's custodial interrogation.

The complaint against M/s Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers suggested fraudulent activities dating back to when it transitioned from a partnership firm to a private company. Despite multiple investigations by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, no substantial evidence necessitating Goel's arrest has been presented. Lawyers representing Goel argued that the foundational cheating claims are untenable due to non-compliance with natural justice principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024