Karnataka Politics: Uncertainty Looms as Congress Eyes Mysore Office

Karnataka's political climate remains unpredictable, with Congress fervently pursuing the completion of their office in Mysore. Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed determination to lay the foundation stone swiftly, emphasizing the need for a robust party presence in Mysore and Chamarajanagar. "After years of effort, Siddaramiah has committed 15 crores to this project," Parameshwara told ANI.

Highlighting his struggles to secure a construction site, Parameshwara detailed his numerous discussions with leaders like Chandraprabha Arasu and Tanveer Sait. Now, with Chief Minister Siddaramiah's approval, plans are set to move forward with the Congress office at an estimated 15 crore cost.

However, the state also faces allegations of continued political maneuvering. Parameshwara accused the BJP of persisting with Operation Lotus, an attempt to sway lawmakers through financial incentives. While reacting to the Lokayukta report clearing the previous BJP administration of a commission scheme, he vowed to review the findings thoroughly. Furthermore, amidst internal controversy over 'racist' remarks by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, KPCC's DK Shivakumar admitted the statement posed challenges for the party.

