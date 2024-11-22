Actress Withdraws Sexual Harassment Complaint Amid Lack of Support
An actress retracts her complaint against several Malayalam film actors citing inadequate governmental support. Accusations involve verbal and physical abuse, including unwanted advances by actors Mukesh M and Jayasuriya. The case follows counter-allegations against the actress under the POSCO act, which she claims are unfounded.
- Country:
- India
An actress who filed a sexual harassment case against seven individuals, including Malayalam film actors Mukesh M and Jayasuriya, has decided to withdraw her complaints. The actress announced her decision to pull back, citing a lack of support from government agencies.
This withdrawal follows counter-charges against the actress under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. A relative alleged that she misused a minor for dubious purposes. Despite the charges, the actress maintains her innocence, claiming the allegations are baseless.
In August, Kerala Police registered an FIR against Mukesh M, a CPI (M) MLA, as per the actress's complaint. Another FIR was also lodged against Jayasurya under charges related to outraging modesty. The actress recounted her experiences to ANI, describing unwelcome advances by the actors, intensifying the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
