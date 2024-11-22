Actress Withdraws Sexual Harassment Complaint Amid Lack of Support

An actress who filed a sexual harassment case against seven individuals, including Malayalam film actors Mukesh M and Jayasuriya, has decided to withdraw her complaints. The actress announced her decision to pull back, citing a lack of support from government agencies.

This withdrawal follows counter-charges against the actress under the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. A relative alleged that she misused a minor for dubious purposes. Despite the charges, the actress maintains her innocence, claiming the allegations are baseless.

In August, Kerala Police registered an FIR against Mukesh M, a CPI (M) MLA, as per the actress's complaint. Another FIR was also lodged against Jayasurya under charges related to outraging modesty. The actress recounted her experiences to ANI, describing unwelcome advances by the actors, intensifying the case.

