Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Achieve Significant Victory Against Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their significant action against Naxals in Sukma, highlighting the government's commitment to a Naxal-free state by 2026. In a successful operation, 10 Naxals were eliminated, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards insurgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:28 IST
Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Achieve Significant Victory Against Naxals
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation against Naxalism, Chhattisgarh's security forces have successfully neutralized 10 Naxals in the Sukma district, prompting commendation from the state's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. On Friday morning, the forces showcased their formidable courage during a significant encounter.

The Chief Minister emphasized the state's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism and affirmed that ensuring development, peace, and security in Bastar remains paramount for his government. CM Deo Sai expressed confidence in achieving a Naxal-free state by 2026.

Inspector General Bastar, P Sundarraj confirmed the recovery of multiple weapons from the site and shared ongoing search operations information. The encounter occurred following intelligence inputs, involving District Reserve Guards, CRPF, and other security personnel, with continuous efforts to uproot Naxal presence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024