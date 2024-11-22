Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Achieve Significant Victory Against Naxals
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised security forces for their significant action against Naxals in Sukma, highlighting the government's commitment to a Naxal-free state by 2026. In a successful operation, 10 Naxals were eliminated, reinforcing the government's zero-tolerance policy towards insurgency.
In a major operation against Naxalism, Chhattisgarh's security forces have successfully neutralized 10 Naxals in the Sukma district, prompting commendation from the state's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. On Friday morning, the forces showcased their formidable courage during a significant encounter.
The Chief Minister emphasized the state's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism and affirmed that ensuring development, peace, and security in Bastar remains paramount for his government. CM Deo Sai expressed confidence in achieving a Naxal-free state by 2026.
Inspector General Bastar, P Sundarraj confirmed the recovery of multiple weapons from the site and shared ongoing search operations information. The encounter occurred following intelligence inputs, involving District Reserve Guards, CRPF, and other security personnel, with continuous efforts to uproot Naxal presence in the region.
