Zero Tolerance Policy Leads to Defence Officer's Arrest

A lieutenant colonel in the Department of Defence Production was arrested for bribery as part of the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption. The arrest, which unveiled a conspiracy linked to a Dubai-based company, showcases the proactive measures being adopted to combat corruption through legal frameworks.

Updated: 21-12-2025 22:16 IST
The Defence Ministry's zero-tolerance policy on corruption was put into action as a lieutenant colonel was apprehended for accepting a bribe. Senior officials emphasized the government's commitment to eradicate corruption through strong legal measures.

Lt Col Deepak Kumar Sharma, stationed in the Department of Defence Production, was caught accepting Rs 3 lakh in bribe from a company based in Bengaluru. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case against Sharma and his wife, highlighting a criminal conspiracy involving a Dubai-based logistics firm.

Following intensive searches, the CBI recovered over Rs 2.36 crore from Sharma's property. Officials disclosed these details, reinforcing the government's proactive and legalistic approach to tackling corruption within its ranks.

