Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Urges Assam CM to Reassess AT Road Flyover Plan Amidst Local Concerns

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has expressed concerns over the proposed flyover construction on AT Road, Assam, highlighting its potential impact on local shopkeepers. He urges Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reconsider the project's design to protect community livelihoods and address local protests adequately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:17 IST
Gaurav Gogoi Urges Assam CM to Reassess AT Road Flyover Plan Amidst Local Concerns
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to protect local livelihoods, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has formally requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reconsider the proposed construction of an elevated flyover on AT Road. This infrastructure project, intended to connect Baruah Chariali and Bhogdoi Bridge, has sparked concerns due to its possible adverse effects on local businesses.

Gogoi's letter, dated November 21, echoes his earlier communication from September 9, 2024, emphasizing the significant impact that the project may impose on the local community. Of particular concern, he notes, is the potential displacement of shopkeepers who rely on this stretch of AT Road—a vital traditional wholesale and retail market—for their income and who have been integral to the local economy.

While affirming his support for development initiatives, Gogoi criticized the government for neglecting protests by Jorhat residents and called for a reevaluation of the flyover's design. He urged the government to collaborate with community stakeholders to achieve infrastructure goals without sacrificing the well-being of local shopkeepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024