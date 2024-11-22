Gaurav Gogoi Urges Assam CM to Reassess AT Road Flyover Plan Amidst Local Concerns

In a bid to protect local livelihoods, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has formally requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reconsider the proposed construction of an elevated flyover on AT Road. This infrastructure project, intended to connect Baruah Chariali and Bhogdoi Bridge, has sparked concerns due to its possible adverse effects on local businesses.

Gogoi's letter, dated November 21, echoes his earlier communication from September 9, 2024, emphasizing the significant impact that the project may impose on the local community. Of particular concern, he notes, is the potential displacement of shopkeepers who rely on this stretch of AT Road—a vital traditional wholesale and retail market—for their income and who have been integral to the local economy.

While affirming his support for development initiatives, Gogoi criticized the government for neglecting protests by Jorhat residents and called for a reevaluation of the flyover's design. He urged the government to collaborate with community stakeholders to achieve infrastructure goals without sacrificing the well-being of local shopkeepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)