Emerging Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, emerging market currencies and stocks are ending the week without significant changes. This cautious approach by investors reflects their wariness of taking risky bets amid the geopolitical uncertainties.

India showed mixed movements with its stock index expanding over 2% despite most Adani shares experiencing declines due to legal challenges faced by the conglomerate's founder. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a record low, depreciating further against the dollar.

Elsewhere, South Africa's currency slightly appreciated, buoyed by the central bank's interest rate decision and rising gold prices. Amid the geopolitical tensions, markets are reallocating investments towards safer assets, notably the dollar.

