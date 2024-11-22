Left Menu

Emerging Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Emerging market currencies and stocks remained largely unchanged as heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine prompted cautious investor behavior. Significant movements included India's growth and currency slip, China's market downturn, and South Africa's stock and currency resilience. Market reactions also centered around geopolitical developments and U.S. monetary policy speculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to rise, emerging market currencies and stocks are ending the week without significant changes. This cautious approach by investors reflects their wariness of taking risky bets amid the geopolitical uncertainties.

India showed mixed movements with its stock index expanding over 2% despite most Adani shares experiencing declines due to legal challenges faced by the conglomerate's founder. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit a record low, depreciating further against the dollar.

Elsewhere, South Africa's currency slightly appreciated, buoyed by the central bank's interest rate decision and rising gold prices. Amid the geopolitical tensions, markets are reallocating investments towards safer assets, notably the dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

