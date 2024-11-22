South Korea's Struggle with Plastic Waste Amid Global Talks

South Korea, often lauded for its recycling achievements, is under the spotlight as it prepares to host significant global discussions on plastic waste. Experts suggest the country's method of recycling, despite its acclaimed statistics, reveals certain limitations.

The upcoming talks in Busan, known as INC-5, will potentially focus on whether to curtail plastic production. While South Korea reports recycling 73% of its plastic, critics argue this figure is misleading as real recycling rates might be as low as 27%, according to Greenpeace.

The country is grappling with regulatory inconsistencies and an increase in plastic waste during the pandemic. Financial hurdles further complicate recycling efforts, indicating a need for comprehensive policy reform and industry collaboration to tackle these growing challenges.

