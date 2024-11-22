Left Menu

South Korea's Struggle with Plastic Waste Amid Global Talks

South Korea, highly praised for its recycling, faces scrutiny as global talks on plastic waste approach. Critics argue its methods don't match its claims of high recycling rates. Challenges include inconsistent policies and increasing waste production, while industry and government effort gaps persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:03 IST
South Korea, often lauded for its recycling achievements, is under the spotlight as it prepares to host significant global discussions on plastic waste. Experts suggest the country's method of recycling, despite its acclaimed statistics, reveals certain limitations.

The upcoming talks in Busan, known as INC-5, will potentially focus on whether to curtail plastic production. While South Korea reports recycling 73% of its plastic, critics argue this figure is misleading as real recycling rates might be as low as 27%, according to Greenpeace.

The country is grappling with regulatory inconsistencies and an increase in plastic waste during the pandemic. Financial hurdles further complicate recycling efforts, indicating a need for comprehensive policy reform and industry collaboration to tackle these growing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

