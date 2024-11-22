RTMC Urges Motorists to Ensure Vehicle Roadworthiness as 624,333 Licences Set to Expire

As 624,333 vehicle licences are set to expire at the end of November, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy ahead of the festive season. The period leading into December is typically marked by increased traffic, with many South Africans travelling to holiday destinations or spending time with family, raising the importance of safety on the roads.

The Western Cape sees the highest number of vehicle discs expiring, with 152,531 licences due, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (136,342), Mpumalanga (67,654), and the Eastern Cape (63,903). Other provinces with notable numbers of expired vehicle discs include Limpopo (56,408), Free State (45,425), North West (44,744), Gauteng (35,142), and the Northern Cape (22,184).

Additionally, the RTMC reported that 1,026,269 vehicle discs will expire by the end of December, urging motorists to use the online renewal platform at online.natis.gov.za for the convenience of renewing their vehicle discs and having them delivered directly to their address.

The RTMC has also issued a call to freight and public transport operators, advising them to ensure their drivers are fit and healthy, hold up-to-date professional driving permits, and drive roadworthy vehicles.

"Motorists are reminded to check critical vehicle components, including brakes, the steering rack, lights, tyres, and windscreen wipers, to ensure they are in good condition before embarking on any long journeys. Additionally, travellers should always carry a spare wheel and toolkit for emergency situations," the RTMC stated.

As the holiday season approaches, the RTMC further recommends that motorists plan their trips in advance, checking for construction on their travel routes and weather forecasts to anticipate conditions like rain that may affect road safety.

With data showing that a significant number of road accidents occur at night, the RTMC advises motorists to avoid driving after dark when possible. However, even during the day, drivers should switch on headlights to increase visibility.

Importantly, the RTMC reminds all motorists that driving without a valid driving licence is a criminal offence, which carries legal consequences. "We advise all motorists to carry a valid driving licence card at all times to avoid any legal issues," the RTMC concluded.