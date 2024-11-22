Left Menu

RTMC Urges Motorists to Ensure Vehicle Roadworthiness as 624,333 Licences Set to Expire

With a rise in road traffic anticipated, the Road Traffic Management Corporation calls for vehicle checks and safety measures to prevent accidents during the holiday rush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:29 IST
RTMC Urges Motorists to Ensure Vehicle Roadworthiness as 624,333 Licences Set to Expire
The RTMC has also issued a call to freight and public transport operators, advising them to ensure their drivers are fit and healthy, hold up-to-date professional driving permits, and drive roadworthy vehicles. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As 624,333 vehicle licences are set to expire at the end of November, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy ahead of the festive season. The period leading into December is typically marked by increased traffic, with many South Africans travelling to holiday destinations or spending time with family, raising the importance of safety on the roads.

The Western Cape sees the highest number of vehicle discs expiring, with 152,531 licences due, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (136,342), Mpumalanga (67,654), and the Eastern Cape (63,903). Other provinces with notable numbers of expired vehicle discs include Limpopo (56,408), Free State (45,425), North West (44,744), Gauteng (35,142), and the Northern Cape (22,184).

Additionally, the RTMC reported that 1,026,269 vehicle discs will expire by the end of December, urging motorists to use the online renewal platform at online.natis.gov.za for the convenience of renewing their vehicle discs and having them delivered directly to their address.

The RTMC has also issued a call to freight and public transport operators, advising them to ensure their drivers are fit and healthy, hold up-to-date professional driving permits, and drive roadworthy vehicles.

"Motorists are reminded to check critical vehicle components, including brakes, the steering rack, lights, tyres, and windscreen wipers, to ensure they are in good condition before embarking on any long journeys. Additionally, travellers should always carry a spare wheel and toolkit for emergency situations," the RTMC stated.

As the holiday season approaches, the RTMC further recommends that motorists plan their trips in advance, checking for construction on their travel routes and weather forecasts to anticipate conditions like rain that may affect road safety.

With data showing that a significant number of road accidents occur at night, the RTMC advises motorists to avoid driving after dark when possible. However, even during the day, drivers should switch on headlights to increase visibility.

Importantly, the RTMC reminds all motorists that driving without a valid driving licence is a criminal offence, which carries legal consequences. "We advise all motorists to carry a valid driving licence card at all times to avoid any legal issues," the RTMC concluded. 

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024